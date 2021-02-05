Big Ten revises football schedule for Ohio State; see when Buckeyes are playing

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, from left, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Tuf Borland hold up the trophy after their win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced a revised football schedule on Friday, as the Big Ten rearranged when conference teams will play one another.

In a news release, Ohio State said the revisions were “prompted by six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.”

The Buckeyes are coming off a shortened 2020 season in which they went 7-1 and finished second in the final Top 25 after falling 52-24 to Alabama in the national championship game.

Here is Ohio State’s revised football schedule:

Sept. 2, at Minnesota*
Sept. 11, Oregon
Sept. 18, Tulsa
Sept. 25, Akron
Oct. 2, at Rutgers
Oct. 9, Maryland
Oct. 23, at Indiana
Oct. 30, Penn State
Nov. 6, at Nebraska
Nov. 13, Purdue
Nov. 20, Michigan State
Nov. 27, at Michigan

* — Thursday game

Here is the original schedule:

Sept. 2, at Minnesota
Sept. 11, Oregon
Sept. 18, Tulsa
Sept. 25, Akron
Oct. 2, at Nebraska
Oct. 9, Purdue
Oct. 23, at Rutgers
Oct. 30, Michigan State
Nov. 6, at Indiana
Nov. 13, Maryland
Nov. 20, Penn State
Nov. 27, at Michigan

The Big Ten championship game is still scheduled for Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

