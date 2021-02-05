Big Ten revises football schedule for Ohio State; see when Buckeyes are playing

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, from left, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Tuf Borland hold up the trophy after their win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State announced a revised football schedule on Friday, as the Big Ten rearranged when conference teams will play one another.

In a news release, Ohio State said the revisions were “prompted by six games that adjusted locations as a result of changes made during the 2020 scheduling process.”

The Buckeyes are coming off a shortened 2020 season in which they went 7-1 and finished second in the final Top 25 after falling 52-24 to Alabama in the national championship game.

Here is Ohio State’s revised football schedule:

Sept. 2, at Minnesota*

Sept. 11, Oregon

Sept. 18, Tulsa

Sept. 25, Akron

Oct. 2, at Rutgers

Oct. 9, Maryland

Oct. 23, at Indiana

Oct. 30, Penn State

Nov. 6, at Nebraska

Nov. 13, Purdue

Nov. 20, Michigan State

Nov. 27, at Michigan

* — Thursday game

Here is the original schedule:

Sept. 2, at Minnesota

Sept. 11, Oregon

Sept. 18, Tulsa

Sept. 25, Akron

Oct. 2, at Nebraska

Oct. 9, Purdue

Oct. 23, at Rutgers

Oct. 30, Michigan State

Nov. 6, at Indiana

Nov. 13, Maryland

Nov. 20, Penn State

Nov. 27, at Michigan

The Big Ten championship game is still scheduled for Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.