COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced a revised schedule for the 2022 football season Wednesday, with seven Ohio State games altered.

The Buckeyes will now host five straight games to begin the season, including conference games against Wisconsin on Sept. 24 and Rutgers on Oct. 1.

The Big Ten said the changes were made to “account for alterations made during the 2020 football season” when the conference played an eight-game schedule with several cancelations.

2022 Ohio State schedule (previously scheduled game)

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin (at Michigan State)

Oct. 1 – Rutgers (at Penn State)

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State (Rutgers)

Oct. 15 – Off (Iowa)

Oct. 22 – Iowa (Off)

Oct. 29 – at Penn State (Indiana)

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana (Wisconsin)

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan