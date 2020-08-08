Big Ten puts full-contact practice on hold

(AP) — Not long after the MAC announced it would explore second-semester seasons for all fall sports, including soccer and volleyball, the Big Ten, the conference of the Ohio State University Buckeyes, made its own announcement that seemed ominous given the timing.

Tapping the brakes on football’s preseason, the Big Ten told its schools that until further notice full contact practices cannot begin. All teams will remain in the first two days of what is known as the “acclimatization period,” working out in just helmets. The first Big Ten games of the season are scheduled for Sept. 5.

“As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

Ohio State is currently scheduled to begin its Big Ten schedule on Thursday, Sept. 3, against Illinois.