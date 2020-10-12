Big Ten announces game times for first week of season, OSU-Michigan game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Nicholas Petit-Frere #78 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after winning the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In less than two weeks, the Ohio State University Buckeyes will kick off the 2020 season against Nebraska at noon on Fox.

The Big Ten released game times and television stations for the first week of conference football, as well as what games will be played on Fridays this fall.

In addition, arguably the conference’s most anticipated game, OSU vs. Michigan, will be held Dec. 12 at noon.

The full list of games, times, and television stations is below.

Friday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. |BTN



Saturday, Oct. 24

Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | BTN

Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | BTN



Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN



Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1



Friday, Nov. 20

Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | BTN



Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1



Saturday, Dec. 12

Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

As of now, protocols are in place that would keep fans out of the stadium. However, the Buckeyes are selling fan cutouts that will be placed in the stadium on home game days.