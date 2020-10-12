Big Ten announces game times for first week of season, OSU-Michigan game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In less than two weeks, the Ohio State University Buckeyes will kick off the 2020 season against Nebraska at noon on Fox.
The Big Ten released game times and television stations for the first week of conference football, as well as what games will be played on Fridays this fall.
In addition, arguably the conference’s most anticipated game, OSU vs. Michigan, will be held Dec. 12 at noon.
The full list of games, times, and television stations is below.
Friday, Oct. 23
Illinois at Wisconsin | 8 p.m. |BTN
Saturday, Oct. 24
Rutgers at Michigan State | 12 p.m. | BTN
Nebraska at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Penn State at Indiana | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Iowa at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Maryland at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Friday, Oct. 30
Minnesota at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota | 7 p.m. | FS1
Friday, Nov. 20
Purdue at Minnesota | TBD | BTN
Friday, Nov. 27
Nebraska at Iowa | TBD | FOX or FS1
Saturday, Dec. 12
Michigan at Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
As of now, protocols are in place that would keep fans out of the stadium. However, the Buckeyes are selling fan cutouts that will be placed in the stadium on home game days.