Big road test for Buckeyes as they travel to Nebraska

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are now getting to the meat of their Big Ten schedule as they travel to Nebraska this Saturday.
The fifth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for the Cornhuskers followed by a home game against Michigan State.
Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone against the RedHawks before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half. Fields has accounted for 19 touchdowns in the first four games.
Nebraska (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) got a road win against Illinois Saturday, beating the Fighting Illini 42-38.
The Buckeyes and Nebraska are scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm.