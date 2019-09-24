Big road test for Buckeyes as they travel to Nebraska

Miami (Ohio) linebacker Myles Reid, left, knocks the ball away from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, causing a fumble and a safety, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are now getting to the meat of their Big Ten schedule as they travel to Nebraska this Saturday.

The fifth-ranked Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5 on Saturday and now prepare for the Cornhuskers followed by a home game against Michigan State.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores in the second quarter alone against the RedHawks before taking a seat and letting his two backups mop up in the second half. Fields has accounted for 19 touchdowns in the first four games.

Nebraska (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) got a road win against Illinois Saturday, beating the Fighting Illini 42-38.

The Buckeyes and Nebraska are scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm.