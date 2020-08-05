Big Ten releases football schedule; Ohio State to play Michigan Oct. 24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Big Ten released their updated 2020 football schedule Wednesday.

Ohio State will play rival Michigan Oct. 24 instead of the last week of the regular season per tradition.

The Big Ten announced in June its 14 teams would be playing conference only games in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State 2020 schedule:

WEEK 1 (Thursday) Sept. 3 @ Illinois

WEEK 2 Sept. 12 Rutgers

WEEK 3 Sept. 19 @ Purdue

WEEK 4 Sept. 26 Indiana

WEEK 5 Oct. 3 BYE

WEEK 6 Oct. 10 Nebraska

WEEK 7 Oct. 17 @ Michigan State

WEEK 8 Oct. 24 Michigan

WEEK 9 Oct. 31 @ Maryland

WEEK 10 Nov. 7 @ Penn State

WEEK 11 Nov. 14 BYE

WEEK 12 Nov. 21 Iowa

BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME Dec. 5 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

COURTESY: Big Ten