COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baylor men’s basketball transfer and Cleveland native Dale Bonner announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Ohio State on Monday.

Bonner played in 29 games for the Bears last season averaging 19.3 minutes a game, 4.7 points and 2.7 assists.

The Shaker Heights product played one season for Division II’s Fairmont State before transferring to Baylor in 2021. He will be a senior entering the 2023-24 season.

This is the second transfer to commit to the Buckeyes after Minnesota’s Jamison Battle joined OSU earlier this month.

The Buckeyes lost Justice Sueing, Isaac Likekele and Sean McNeil to graduation while Eugene Brown III entered the transfer portal.