COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival.

George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning.

Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes in Nov. 2021, choosing OSU over Louisville, Tennessee, and Auburn. In Sep. 2022, Washington III announced he would not join Ohio State and re-open his recruitment.

OSU’s 2023 class currently consists of four players: Forward Scotty Middleton, guard Taison Chatman, forward Devin Royal, and center Austin Parks.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State has the fifth-ranked recruiting class for 2023. The Buckeyes begin the 2022-23 season on November 7 against Robert Morris at Value City Arena.