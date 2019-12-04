Atlanta or Phoenix: where will the Buckeyes play?

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– The Ohio State football team will learn their fate when the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced Sunday.

Will the Buckeyes be headed to Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl or Georgia for the Peach Bowl?

Arizona seems like a home away from home at this point. Over the past two decades, the Buckeyes have played in the Fiesta Bowl six times starting with their 2003 National Championship win.

In contrast, the Buckeyes have never played in Atlanta’s Peach Bowl. Not too surprising considering before the CFP era, it was traditionally reserved for the winners of the ACC and SEC conferences.

Getting to Phoenix

3 non-stop flights (4.5 hrs) per day, John Glenn International Airport

-Southwest & American Airlines

-Southwest & American Airlines 2,000 mile (28 hrs) drive

Getting to Atlanta

10 non-stop flights (1.5 hrs) per day, John Glenn International Airport

-Delta & American Airlines

-Delta & American Airlines 600 mile (9 hrs) drive

John Glenn International Airport Senior Communications Specialist Connie Tracy says to keep an eye on the airport’s social media accounts. She tells NBC4 that is is common for airlines to add more flights or use bigger aircrafts than normal to accommodate for an influx of people heading to a bowl game. They will announce the additions on Twitter and Facebook first.

Ready to plan your winter vacation? See where you can fly from CMH and plan your trip today!https://t.co/YIMDKjPaSW pic.twitter.com/qWmXsxdy6o — John Glenn Intl Airport (@columbusairport) December 2, 2019

