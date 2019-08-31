Live Now
Alumni Band joins TBDBITL for quad Script Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday’s Ohio State Football game featured not one, but four Script Ohios.

The band was joined on the field by the Alumni Band, made up of past members of the Best Damn Band in the Land.

First performed in 1936, Script Ohio is the signature of the Ohio State University Marching Band. Each time Script Ohio is performed, a senior sousaphone player is chosen to run out and dot the ‘i’ in Ohio.

For Saturday’s game, the ‘i’ dotters from the band were Lindsay Hostetler and Taylor Thompson.

