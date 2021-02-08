After big win over Iowa, Ohio State reaches No. 4 in men’s basketball poll

Ohio State players celebrate their win in an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State continues its climb in the Associated Press Top 25 for men’s basketball, reaching No. 4 in the poll released Monday.

Last week, the Buckeyes (15-4) defeated Penn State 83-79 and Iowa 89-85 to climb three spots in the rankings. Their next game is Monday night at Maryland, and they also play Saturday against Indiana at Value City Arena.

Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova’s loss at St. John’s to jump into the top three, and Villanova dropped to No. 5.

Illinois gave the Big Ten three teams in the top six after beating Indiana in overtime and pounding No. 21 Wisconsin over the weekend. The Illini were followed by Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia and Missouri, which beat Kentucky and No. 11 Alabama to reach the top 10 for the first time since 2012.

Kansas dropped out of the Top 25, marking the end of a streak of 231 weeks with the Jayhawks ranked.

Here is the complete Top 25:

Gonzaga (18-0) Baylor (17-0) Michigan (13-1) Ohio State (15-4) Villanova (12-2) Illinois (13-5) Texas Tech (14-5) Houston (16-2) Virginia (13-3) Missouri (13-3) Alabama (15-5) Oklahoma (12-5) Texas (11-5) West Virginia (13-5) Iowa (13-6) Tennessee (13-4) Florida State (10-3) Virginia Tech (14-4) Creighton (14-5) Southern California (15-3) Wisconsin (14-6) Loyola Chicago (17-3) Oklahoma State (12-5) Purdue (13-7) Rutgers (11-6)

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego State 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise State 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, Virginia Commonwealth 1, BYU 1