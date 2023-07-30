Watch Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day speak during Big 10 media day this past week in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott has decided to become a Buckeye instead of a Wolverine.

In a clever reveal streamed on Scott’s Instagram account, the newest member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class of 2024 first appeared with a University of Michigan hat and backpack before throwing the hat aside and pulling an Ohio State jersey from the backpack.

In addition to Michigan, Scott also considered the University of Oregon.

The four-star cornerback is the 19th commit to the Buckeyes for the 2024 class and the third cornerback. He’s also the eighth Ohioan to stay in-state to continue their playing career.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Scott finished his junior season in Springfield with 21 tackles, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

According to 247Sports, Scott is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio and No. 34 overall nationwide.

The Buckeyes’ 2023 season kicks off Sept. 2 at Indiana, with the first game at the ‘Shoe one week later against Youngstown State.