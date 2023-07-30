Watch Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day speak during Big 10 media day this past week in the video player above.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott has decided to become a Buckeye instead of a Wolverine.
In a clever reveal streamed on Scott’s Instagram account, the newest member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class of 2024 first appeared with a University of Michigan hat and backpack before throwing the hat aside and pulling an Ohio State jersey from the backpack.
The four-star cornerback is the 19th commit to the Buckeyes for the 2024 class and the third cornerback. He’s also the eighth Ohioan to stay in-state to continue their playing career.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound Scott finished his junior season in Springfield with 21 tackles, five interceptions, and one fumble recovery.
According to 247Sports, Scott is the No. 1 recruit in Ohio and No. 34 overall nationwide.
The Buckeyes’ 2023 season kicks off Sept. 2 at Indiana, with the first game at the ‘Shoe one week later against Youngstown State.