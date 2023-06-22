See an earlier report on Zak Herbstreit in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State tight end Zak Herbstreit has a long recovery process ahead after being released from the hospital Wednesday.

In a social media post Thursday, former Ohio State captain and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said it “will take months to see how [Zak’s] heart is responding to his medication.”

Zak was admitted to Wexner Medical Center on Friday after experiencing what he called “a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks.”

“We are hopeful he will be okay but for now we are vigilant and in prayer. I really wanted to thank all the people that have reached out concerned about Zak,” Kirk wrote on Twitter. “It has been overwhelming to see such outpouring of love and well wishes. The tweets-texts-calls have been very powerful and appreciated. Thank you for your ongoing prayers.

“Zak is an upbeat positive person by nature and is looking forward to feeling much better in the future.”

Zak is a third-generation Buckeye. His father was a quarterback from 1989 to ’93, and his late grandfather, Jim Herbstreit, was a running back from 1958 to ’60. Zak joined the program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on after playing for Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.