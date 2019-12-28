A Buckeye Bash in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (WCMH) — Hundreds of Ohio State fans came out to the Buckeye Bash Friday ahead of the Buckeyes’ game against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

The College Football Playoff semifinal game goes down at 8:00 p.m. EST in Glendale and it’s a rematch of the 2016 game when the Tigers beat the Buckeyes 31-0.

Fans from all over the country from Ohio to Arizona took part in the event, which featured Ohio State president Michael Drake, OSU athletic director Gene Smith and The Ohio State Marching Band.