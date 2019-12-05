6 Buckeyes rout #7 Tar Heels 74-49, improve to 8-0

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 04: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dunks over Brandon Robinson #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of their game at the Dean Smith Center on December 04, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WCMH) — The No. 6 Ohio State basketball team went to Chapel Hill and proved once again it belongs in the top 10 by routing No. 7 North Carolina 74-49 Wednesday night.

Highlights from @OhioStateHoops big win at North Carolina: pic.twitter.com/812xEpPh22 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 5, 2019

It’s the Buckeyes second win of 25 points over a team ranked in the top 10 in three weeks after OSU thumped No. 10 Villanova by 25 points on Nov. 13 in Columbus. Ohio State shot a staggering 46 percent from the field while holding UNC to an equally shocking 28 percent.

Central Ohio was supposed to be well represented on both sides featuring Ohio State’s Andre and Kaleb Wesson from Westerville South and North Carolina’s Sterling Manley and Jeremiah Francis from Pickerington Central. Unfortunately, both Manley and Francis have not played all season due to injuries and forward Armando Bacot also went down with an ankle injury in the first half.

Despite 10 turnovers in the first half, Ohio State still led 29-27 at halftime. Ohio State then jumped out to a nine-point lead three minutes and eight seconds into the second half. The Buckeyes survived back-to-back threes from UNC’s Cole Anthony by going on a 9-0 run to extend the their lead to 12 points. OSU did not let the Tar Heels get closer than nine points in the last 10 minutes of the game to improve to 8-0 this season.

The Buckeyes made 10 three-pointers shooting 38 percent from behind the arc with Duane Washington Jr. making four of those shots and leading all scorers with 18 points. Asides from the field goal difference, Ohio State dominated UNC down low by outrebouding the Tar Heels 48-32. The Buckeyes begin Big Ten play when they host Penn State on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.