COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A total of six Ohio State Buckeyes earned All-American honors for the 2022 season.

Highlighting the group is unanimous first-team All-American WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and consensus All-American OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Harrison Jr. is Ohio State’s first-ever unanimous All-American at wide receiver. The sophomore from Philadelphia, who was the Big Ten’s Wide Receiver of the Year, caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. Harrison Jr. ranked fourth nationally in touchdown receptions, ninth in yards per game and 19th in receptions.

Ohio State has now produced 37 unanimous All-Americans and four in the last four years (Wyatt Davis, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah).

The Buckeyes have also produced 92 consensus All-Americans — second-most of any program nationally.

Johnson Jr., in his first year as a starting tackle for the Buckeyes, anchored a line that gave up the third-fewest tackles for loss and the fifth-fewest sacks nationally. A Cincinnati native, Johnson Jr. was a first team All-Big Ten selection and semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Headlining Ohio State’s group of second team All-Americans was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who earned a spot on three teams: Walter Camp Football Foundation, CBS Sports, AFCA.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was a second team All-American by five different organizations. His teammate on the defensive side of the ball, safety Ronnie Hickman, was a second team choice by the Associated Press.

OSU’s other tackle, Dawand Jones earned first team honors from CBS Sports and second team accolades from the Associated Press and Sporting News.

Five organizations currently determine unanimous and consensus All-America status: The Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, The Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America.