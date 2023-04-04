COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five-star wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven, Indiana committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.

The No. 1 ranked player from the Hoosier state chose the Buckeyes over Tennessee, Alabama and Michigan. He’s the No. 5 ranked receiver and No. 27 ranked player for the class of 2024, per 24/7 Sports.

This is the second wide receiver to commit to the Buckeyes for the class of 2024 after No. 1 ranked receiver Jeremiah Smith chose OSU in December.

This is the eighth Buckeye commitment for 2024. The class ranks 5th-best in the country, per 24/7 Sports.