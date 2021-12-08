COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Pickerington Central junior and highly-coveted safety Alex “Sonny” Styles is planning to sign with Ohio State next week, according to PHSC’s athletic staff.

Styles, who is a junior at Pick Central, will reclassify to the Class of 2022 and graduate from high school a year early.

Styles (6’5”, 220 lbs.) has been rated among the top 10 players in the nation for the class of 2023. He’s considered a 5-star prospect with unique athletic abilities and size for the safety position.

Styles’ older brother, Lorenzo, is a freshman receiver at Notre Dame. Their father played football at Ohio State.

Styles is also an elite basketball player at Pickerington Central. Styles and several of his teammates will sign with colleges Dec. 15 for National Signing Day.