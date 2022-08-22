COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/Associated Press) — Five Ohio State Buckeyes were named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, including three first team selections: running back TreVeyon Henderson, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last year, is the second-team quarterback. Tackle Dawand Jones made the second-team offensive line.

Ohio State was second behind Alabama, just like in the AP Top 25, with three first-team selections.

Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

Joining Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Anderson, the star pass rusher, were Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks as first-team selections.

The AP preseason All-America team was selected by a panel of Top 25 poll voters.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs made the second team as an all-purpose player and Crimson Tide guard Emil Ekiyor was also a second-team selection.

Alabama’s four first-teamers and six players on the two teams overall were the most for any school.

Defending national champion and No. 3 Georgia had three players picked to the first-team: tight end Brock Bowers, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Nolan Smith made the second-team at edge rusher.

In a sign of college football’s new era of loosened transfer rules, seven players selected to the two teams have transferred in their college careers, including Gibbs (Georgia Tech) and Ricks (LSU) from Alabama.

Southern California receiver Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt in 2021, was a first-team selection.

Transfers joining Gibbs on the second-team were Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Louisiana-Lafayette); Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (LSU); Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern); and Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (South Carolina).