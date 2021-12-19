COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Forty-eight current and former Ohio State University student-athletes received their degrees Sunday during the Fall 2021 commencement.

Included among the graduates are professional athletes, All-Americans and conference champions:

Francesca Di Lorenzo of the women’s tennis program is a degree completion graduate. She is currently ranked No. 199 in the world in singles and has reached a high of 118. Di Lorenzo was the 2017 NCAA Doubles Champion with Miho Kowase, won three ITA individual national titles and was a two-time All-American in singles and a doubles All-American. She earned Academic All-America accolades and was the 2017 Ohio State Athlete of the Year and a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year. During her two years on the squad before beginning her professional career the Buckeyes won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles twice and advanced as far as the NCAA semifinals.

Twenty football players will earn degrees, including wide receiver Chris Olave who has broken the school record for receiving touchdowns in a career and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere who is a first-team All-American this season.

Seth Lonsway was a two-time All-Big Ten performer and a Freshman All-American for the baseball Buckeyes. He provided the highlight moment of the year for the squad when he struck-out a career-high 17 Indiana Hoosiers in a two-hit, complete game shutout last year. Lonsway was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

Izzy Rodriguez of the women’s soccer team was a Senior CLASS Award finalist and on the MAC Hermann Award Watch List. The 2020 Big Ten Defender of the Year had eight goals and 11 assists and was part of 29 shutouts in her career. She was drafted by the Kansas City Current in the NWSL Draft Dec. 18.

Autumn 2021 Ohio State Student-Athlete Graduates

Sport, Name, Academic Plan

BASE, Zachary Dezenzo, SPRTIND-BS

BASE, Seth Lonsway, FMRESM-BS

CHEER, Lauren Taylor, PSYCH-BA

FB, Kamryn Babb, COMM-BA

FB, Sevyn Banks, COMM-BA

FB, Christopher Booker, PSYCH-BA

FB, Jerron Cage, FMRESM-BS

FB, Jaylen Harris, COMM-BA

FB, Antwuan Jackson, SOCIOL-BA

FB, Xavier Johnson, FMRESM-BS

FB, Matthew Jones, HUMDFS-BS

FB, Andy Katzenmoyer, PSPASC-BA

FB, Christopher Kuhn, CONSYM-BSC

FB, Austin Kutscher, HUMDFS-BS

FB, Jagger LaRoe, ECONBUS-BS

FB, Michael Roen McCullough, FINANCE-BS

FB, Teradja Mitchell, TXTLCLO-BS

FB, Chris Olave, FMRESM-BS

FB, Nicholas Petit-Frere, MARKETG-BS

FB, Corey Rau, SPTCCH-MSC

FB, Tyreke Smith, SPRTIND-BS

FB, Thomas Togiai, FMRESM-BS

FB, Samuel Wiglusz, MARKETG-BS

FH, Samantha Stone, KINESIO-MS

MASCOT, Duncan MacKenzie, BIOMEDE-BS

MASCOT, Edward Parsley, FINANCE-BS

MSOC, Samuel Buzzas, KINESIO-MS

MSOC, Luis Hernandez, ECON-BA

ROW, Rose Carr, SPRTIND-BS

ROW, Ida Petersen, BIOCHEM-BS

SB, Carley Gaskill, KINESIO-MS

SB, Skylar Hayward, HSPROG-BS

WCC/WT&F, Emma Hoellrich, OPERMGT-BS

WDIVE, Alexandra House, HSPROG-BS

WFEN, Eva Petronchak, ANTHROP-BA

WGOLF, Alanis Sakuma, AVIAMGT-BS

WLAX, Mary Kate George, PSYCH-BS

WSOC, Marissa Birzon, MARKETG-BS

WSOC, Bailey Kolinski, LOGMGMT-BS

WSOC, Isabel Rodriguez, FINANCE-BS

WSWIM, Georgia Mosher, PSYCH-BS

WSWIM, Sarah Sperber, NEURO-BS

WT&F, Devine Parker, PSYCH-BA

WTEN, Francesca Di Lorenzo, SPRTIND-BS

WTEN, Mary Beth Hurley, HSPROG-BS

WVB, Hannah Gruensfelder, BIOMEDE-BS

WVB, Mia Grunze, SPRTIND-BS

WVB, Rebecca Mauer, HSPROG-BS