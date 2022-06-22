COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star wide receiver Noah Rogers from Rolesville, North Carolina committed to Ohio State for the class of 2023.

Rogers is the third receiver in three days to commit to the Buckeyes after five-star receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss announced their intention to come to Columbus as well.

Rogers is the No. 1 ranked player in North Carolina and the No. 9 ranked receiver in the country for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports.

The No. 50 ranked player in the country chose OSU over Clemson, Alabama and North Carolina.