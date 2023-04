COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star tight end Max LeBlanc from Chattanooga, Tennessee committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

LeBlanc is the No. 6 rated played in Tennessee and No. 13 ranked tight end for the class of 2024, per 24/7 Sports. The 6’3″ 222-pound prospect chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Alabama and Tennessee.