COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star tight end Jelani Thurman from Fairburn, Georgia committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

Thurman is the No. 3 ranked tight end and No. 6 ranked player in Georgia for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports.

Thurman chose the Buckeyes over Auburn, Alabama and Michigan State. He’s the 19th player to commit to OSU for the class of 2023, which is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247 Sports.