COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second time in one day, Ohio State has secured a commitment from a player out of Glenville High School in Cleveland.

4-star tight end Damarion Witten chose the Buckeyes just a few hours after his teammate, 4-star cornerback Bryce West, announced his commitment to OSU.

Witten is the No. 8 ranked player in Ohio and No. 14 ranked tight end in the country for the class of 2024, according to 24/7 Sports.

The highly-coveted tight end chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Texas and Tennessee to name just a few.