COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Center Grove (IN) defensive end Caden Curry says he wants to be a Buckeye, and Tuesday afternoon, he made that known to the world.

Curry, a 4-star rated prospect by 247Sports, announced he will sign Wednesday with the Buckeyes on National Signing Day. Curry chose OSU over Alabama, Clemson, Oregon, and Indiana.

Curry (6’3”, 250lbs) becomes the 19th member of the 2022 OSU recruiting class, with several high-level prospects still to announce their decisions Wednesday or later. Curry is rated as the 88th best overall prospect in the class.

Center Grove, an Indiana football powerhouse located south of Indianapolis, has won two state championships with Curry and has another runner-up finish. He will compete in this year’s US Army All-American Bowl.

Another highly-rated player, Texas native Omari Abor, will announce his college decision in January, possibly at the Under Armor All-American Game. He is reportedly picking between Ohio State and Oklahoma. Abor is ranked as the 38th best player in the nation for 2022.