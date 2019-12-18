4-star QB from California headlines Ohio State’s early signing day

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 5: Fireworks go off as the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Early signing day is one of the biggest events of the year for college football programs and once again the Ohio State Buckeyes haul in a top-5 recruiting class for 2020.

Headlining that class is 4-star quarterback CJ Stroud from California.

One of the biggest points of interest for this year’s class was who the Buckeyes would bring in at quarterback. Justin Fields still has one more season before he can declare for the NFL draft, but the options behind him are thin.

Ohio State already had one commitment in Jack Miller from Arizona and they also snagged Stroud who is No. 2 ranked pro-style quarterback in the country.

In fact, Ohio State is well represented in California with a commitment from linebacker Kourt Williams and a potential committment from defensive back Clark Phillips III.

Ohio State’s best recruiting effort in terms of geographical location came in its own back yard with eight of the Buckeyes 24 commits coming from Ohio. Here’s that list of future Buckeyes from the Buckeye state:

5-star OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Princeton High School)

4-star DT Darrion Henry (Princeton High School)

3-star TE Joe Royer (Elder High School)

3-star RB Miyan Williams (Winton Woods High School)

3-star DE Ty Hamilton (Pickerington Central High School)

3-star G Jakob James (Elder High School)

3-star T Trey Leroux (Norwalk High School)

3-star K Jake Seibert (La Salle High School)