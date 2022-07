COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Memphis committed to Ohio State on Saturday.

Glenn’s commitment fulfills the Buckeyes’ need for a class of 2023 quarterback. He’s ranked as the 19th-best quarterback in the country and 6th-best player in Tennessee for the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

Glenn chose the Buckeyes over Auburn, LSU, Florida State and TCU.