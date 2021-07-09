4-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick announced his commitment to Ohio State on Friday via his Twitter page.

The Englewood, Colorado native chose the Buckeyes over Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida, Texas A&M and Michigan.

The Buckeyes now have 17 players committed for the class of 2022, which is shaping up to be one of, if not the best, recruiting class in the country highlighted by No. 1 prospect in quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Fitzpatrick is the second offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State for the 2022. The other lineman is 4-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola from Lakota West High School in Westchester, Ohio.

