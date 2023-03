COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCM) — Four-star offensive lineman Marc Nave Jr. from Toledo committed to Ohio State on Thursday.

The Central Catholic High School product chose the Buckeyes over Auburn and Kentucky.

Nave is the fourth player in the class of 2024 to commit to the Buckeyes. Big Walnut product Garrett Stover, No. 1 rated receiver Jeremiah Smith and No. 3 rated interior lineman Ian Moore are the other three commitments.