COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. announced on Instagram Live that’s he committing to Ohio State for the class of 2022.

The Hollywood, Florida native chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson.

Jackson is ranked as the 7th-best edge rusher in the country for the class of 2022 and the 11th-best player from Florida, per 24/7 Sports.

Jackson is the first defensive lineman for the class of 2022 to commit to the Buckeyes.