COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. from Cincinnati committed to Ohio State on Friday.

The Winton Woods High School product is the No. 9 ranked player in Ohio and No. 24 ranked athlete in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Mathews is the second defensive back to commit to OSU in the last 24 hours after Calvin Simpson-Hunt committed to the Buckeyes on Thursday. Ohio State has six defensive backs committed for the class of 2023.