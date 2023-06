COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 4-star cornerback Bryce West from Cleveland has committed to Ohio State for the class of 2024.

West is the No. 4 ranked player in Ohio and the No. 4 ranked cornerback in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

The Glenville High School product chose the Buckeyes over Michigan, Alabama and Georgia.

West is the 15th commitment for Ohio State’s 2024 class, which ranks second in the country, per 24/7.