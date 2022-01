PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Four Ohio State defenders are out for the Buckeyes Rose Bowl game against Utah at 5:00 EST on New Year’s Day.

Unavailable

LB Cody Simon

DT Antwan Jackson

CB Marcus Williamson

CB Sevyn Banks

Defensive end Jevontae Jean-Baptiste is a game-time decision.

Four other Buckeyes decided to forgo the game and enter the NFL Draft: Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Haskell Garrett and Nicholas Petit-Frere.