COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In a battle of top 10 teams, No. 4 Ohio State showed it’s playing on a different stratosphere than No. 7 Michigan State after beating the Spartans 56-7 Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored seven touchdowns on their first seven possessions, bottled up the Spartans’ Heisman-caliber running back, and benefitted from another monster game from C.J. Stroud.

Stroud For Heisman

It’s the second week in a row a takeaway has been dedicated to the advocation of C.J. Stroud for Heisman. The redshirt freshman is making it impossible to ignore his bid for college football’s most coveted individual award. Stroud went 32-for-35 for 432 yards and six touchdowns, which all came in the first half.

He’s now thrown at least five touchdowns in four games and has three games of more than 400 yards.

This is C.J. Stroud's 8⃣th career B1G start. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ljOp3iokve — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

At one point in the first half, Stroud completed 17-straight passes, breaking a school record previously held by J.T. Barrett and Justin Fields.

Stroud has thrown for more than 3,400 yards this season with 36 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions. He’s the only quarterback in college football with a QBR rating above 90 and was fifth in pass efficiency prior to Saturday’s dominating performance.

Spearing Sparty’s rush attack

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is in the top 10, and arguably top 5, of players deserving of the Heisman. Entering Saturday’s contest, he ranked second in the country in yards (1,473), first in yards per game (147), and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (17). The Buckeyes held him to less than 40 yards and didn’t allow a single rushing touchdown to any MSU player.

This is the fifth time this season the Buckeyes have allowed less than 100 yards on the ground and rank 13th in the country in rush defense.

Michigan State is better than most when it comes to passing (251 yards per game, 49th nationally) but because the Spartans couldn’t establish the run, they couldn’t find success through the air, throwing for less than 200 yards and averaging less than five yards per pass.

This OSU defense does not budge when it’s being pushed up front and that’s been key for the Buckeyes during a large portion of their nine-game win streak.

Olave makes history

Chris Olave‘s campaign as the best receiver in Ohio State history continued Saturday after he broke David Boston’s career reception touchdown record (35).

Olave tied and broke the record after scoring twice in the first quarter against Michigan State.

Congratulations @chrisolave_ on breaking the TD record!! You’re a hell of a football player, enjoy watching you play👊🏾💯#BuckeyeNation — David Boston (@DbossBoston) November 20, 2021

There it is. 🙌@chrisolave_ just broke David Boston's school receiving TD record (35) , and No. 4 @OhioStateFB is rolling. pic.twitter.com/9aIwYdxrBH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

He also had an unbelievable over-the-shoulder catch at the one-yard line that set up a Miyan Williams touchdown.

Olave now has 35 career touchdowns and 12 this season.

Olave is one of 21 Buckeyes who have more than 100 career receptions and just passed Cris Carter for third all-time with 169 catches. Olave also passed Devin Smith for fifth all-time in receiving yards with 2,623.