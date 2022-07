COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 3-star offensive tackle Miles Walker from Greenwich, Connecticut committed to Ohio State on Friday.

Walker is the No. 2 rated player in Connecticut and the 35th ranked offensive tackle for the class of 2023, per 247 Sports.

Walker chose the Buckeyes over Duke, Texas A&M and Boston College. He is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to OSU for 2023.