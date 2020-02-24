25 Ohio State beats #7 Maryland 79-72

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes picked up their fourth win over a top-15 team by beating No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday afternoon. OSU snapped Maryland’s nine-game win streak and in the process picked up its first win over a ranked team since beating Kentucky on December 21st.

No. 25 Ohio State knocks off No. 7 Maryland and improves to 4-0 against top-10 teams this season! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9ZC8VvfMul — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 23, 2020

The Buckeyes knocked down 10 three pointers with eight of those coming in the first half. Luther Muhammad went 4-8 from behind the arc and made all eight of his free throws giving the sophomore a game-high 22 points. Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures with the team shooting 42 percent from the field.

OSU’s defense also stepped up only allowing one field goal to prolific scorer Anthony Cowan Jr. who fouled out of the game after being called for a technical foul, which sealed the win for Ohio State. Kaleb Wesson was also able to contain Maryland big-man Jalen Smith by holding him to eight points and seven rebounds.

But the win over the Terps came at a cost for the Buckeyes who lost junior forward Kyle Young who suffered a high ankle sprain late in the first half. His status is not known at this time, but it’s the same ankle Young injured a few games ago.

OSU has now won three of its last four games and this win over Maryland likely solidifies the Buckeyes’ spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Up next, Ohio State travels to take on Nebraska on Thursday before returning home to face Michigan on Sunday.