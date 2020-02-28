23 Ohio State shucks Cornhuskers 75-54

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes followed up their win over No. 9 Maryland by going on the road and beating Nebraska handily 75-54. OSU snapped a two-game road losing streak and also recorded their first 20-plus point win since December 17th.

The Cornhuskers didn’t have an answer for Kaleb Wesson who dropped a game-high 16 points and pulled in a staggering 18 rebounds. The Buckeyes out-rebounded Nebraska 48-33, which paid dividends since they only made six of their 25 three-point attempts while missing all 12 in the second half. C.J. Walker added 15 points while Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 to give Ohio State its fourth win in its last five games.

OSU is now over .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December and the Bucks return home with a chance to beat another top-20 team when they host No. 19 Michigan on Sunday. Ohio State has five wins over teams currently ranked in the top 20.

The Buckeyes beat the Wolverines 61-58 on February 4th in a game Kaleb Wesson also dominated with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Tip off is set for 4:00.