23 Buckeyes maul #19 Wolverines 77-63, secure 20th win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — No. 23 Ohio State beat rival Michigan for a second time this season by draining 11 three pointers with all five starters scoring in double digits.

Kaleb and Andre Wesson had 14 points apiece, C.J. Walker added 15 while Duane Washington Jr. dropped a game-high 20 points. Washington knocked down five of Ohio State’s 11 three-pointers.

Kaleb Wesson did not score a basket inside the paint, but the OSU big man hit four threes. The Buckeyes played without starting forward Kyle Young who missed a second-straight game with a high ankle sprain and his absence was felt with the Wolverines outscoring OSU 34-18 in the paint. But Ohio State made up for that by shooting 47 percent from the field and better than 50 percent from three-point range.

The Buckeyes now have five wins this season over teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. This also gave Ohio State 20 wins this season, the 30th time in school history the Buckeyes have won at least 20 games.

Postgame after 77-63 win over Michigan that gives Ohio State its 30th 20-win season in program history. pic.twitter.com/Rt25zHR6FE — Dan Wallenberg (@OSUADAthComm) March 1, 2020

Ohio State returns home for senior day on Thursday for a game against Illinois at 7:00.