COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State knew the foes, and now it has the dates.

The Big Ten released an update Thursday to the 2024 football schedule, announcing the dates of conference games. It will mark the first season that UCLA, Southern California, Oregon and Washington are competing in the league, and a change in format where the East and West divisions will go away in favor of the two teams with the best conference records advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

That change led to questions of whether Ohio State and Michigan should continue to meet the last week of the regular season if both had already locked in spots in the title game. But for 2024, at least, the Michigan game will keep its post-Thanksgiving position: on Nov. 30 at Ohio Stadium.

The Big Ten previously had announced matchups and locations, with the Buckeyes playing at Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon and Penn State, and playing Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, and Purdue at home. Those were on top of previously announced nonconference games against Southern Miss, Western Michigan and Marshall.

Because of a quirk in the calendar, the schedule will feature two bye weeks instead of the usual one, and it has five games in November.

Here is the updated schedule, with kickoff times and broadcast assignments coming later:

Aug. 31 : Southern Miss

: Southern Miss Sept. 7 : Western Michigan

: Western Michigan Sept. 14 : off

: off Sept. 21 : Marshall

: Marshall Sept. 28 : at Michigan State

: at Michigan State Oct. 5 : Iowa

: Iowa Oct. 12 : at Oregon

: at Oregon Oct. 19 : off

: off Oct. 26 : Nebraska

: Nebraska Nov. 2 : at Penn State

: at Penn State Nov. 9 : Purdue

: Purdue Nov. 16 : at Northwestern

: at Northwestern Nov. 23 : Indiana

: Indiana Nov. 30: Michigan