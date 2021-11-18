COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Season tickets for the 2022 Ohio State football season at Ohio Stadium will go on sale this Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 season will feature games against Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan with additional contests against Arkansas State, Toledo, Rutgers and Indiana.

More than 14,000 season ticket prices have been reduced to $559 and won’t require a per-seat contribution. But a majority of seats, just over 52%, will have an annual per-seat contribution of $250 or less.

A new Per-Seat Contribution model for 2022 replaces the current annual giving model that supports $29 million in student-athlete grant-in-aid costs.

In February, when the new model was announced, the lowest-priced season ticket was $710. That price has since been reduced, and fans will now be able to purchase season tickets for as low as $559, a price reduction of more than $150 per season ticket.

Under the new contribution and pricing model, Ohio Stadium is divided into six pricing zones, each with a different ticket price and PSC (based on location). The PSC will range from $0 to $1,500.

Student season tickets will not require an annual contribution and will remain priced at $34 per game.

Single game ticket prices in Zones 5 and 6 will also be reduced.

Current season ticket holders have received direct correspondence from the Ohio State ticketing department regarding their season ticket renewal invoices.

Renewing season ticket holders interested in taking advantage of extended payment plans offered may log into their accounts now to enroll in one of several flexible payment options.