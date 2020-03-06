19 Ohio State beats #23 Illinois on career day for freshman E.J. Liddell

Closings and Delays
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Freshman E.J. Liddell dropped a career-high 17 points while Kaleb Wesson poured in a team-high 19 points to help give No. 19 Ohio State a 71-63 win over No. 23 Illinois on Thursday.

Illinois led 37-30 at halftime thanks to the strong play of sophomore Ayo Dosunmu who finished with a game-high 21 points. But Ayo didn’t score a basket in the last 11 minutes of the game. During the span of 10 minutes in the second half, OSU went on a 21-6 run to grab an eight-point lead, which they would not relinquish to give the Buckeyes their fourth-straight win and sixth over a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes shot 24-for-28 from the free throw line with the team making 10 in the first half and 14 in the second half. Ohio State can finish the regular season with five-straight wins if it can beat No. 16 Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing.

