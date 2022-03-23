COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s pro day is taking place Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and 11 former Buckeyes will show their skills one month before the NFL Draft.

Players participating in OSU’s pro day include:

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Chris Olave

RB Master Teague

DT Haskell Garrett

OL Thayer Munford

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

WR Chris Booker

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Antwuan Jackson

CB Demario McCall

Multiple Buckeyes are looking to be first round picks in this year’s draft, including standout wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

Both of them and Chris Booker will be catching passes from former Buckeye quarterback and 2014 national champion Cardale Jones, and current OSU QB C.J. Stroud.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is on April 28 in Las Vegas.