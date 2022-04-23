COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns spoke with NBC4 on Saturday at the Classic for Columbus to discuss his decision to return to Ohio State for a third season.

The Northland High School product missed all of last season with a back injury. It’s not the first time Towns has missed an entire season. After winning Ivy League Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season at Harvard, Towns missed the next two years with a recurring knee injury.

Towns transferred to OSU prior to the 2020 season and played in 25 games for the Buckeyes, averaging 10 minutes a game. He will be expected to have a larger role this upcoming season with the potential departure of nine Buckeyes from the 2021-22 team.