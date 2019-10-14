Buckeyes take on Northwestern in rare Friday night game

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off their bye week and preparing for a rare Friday night game.

The Buckeyes will travel to Northwestern this Friday to take on the Wildcats at 8:30pm.

Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) dropped to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after a bye week.

Northwestern (1-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is also coming off a bye week after a 13-10 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln.

Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day will hold his weekly news conference on Monday this week, because of the short week.