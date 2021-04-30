Buckeyes in the NFL Draft: Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai played three seasons at Ohio State but didn’t become a starter until his junior year in 2020. Togiai became the first player from Idaho to sign with the Buckeyes and was named the 2017 Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.

He registered 10 tackles in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 23 tackles, including three sacks, in just seven games in 2020. Togiai is projected as a third- to fourth-round pick.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 31: Haskell Garrett #92 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Haskell Garrett #92 after a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #2 and Tommy Togiai #72 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate in the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Tommy Togiai #72 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai #72 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and linebacker Dallas Gant #19 combine to tackle wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson #1 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Tommy Togiai #72 of the Ohio State Buckeyes forces a fumble against Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Togiai turned heads during his Pro Day when he lifted 40 reps on bench press, becoming just the 20th draft prospect to lift 40 or more bench-press reps since 2000, according to Pro Football Reference’s tracker of results.

“I’m a little disappointed. I feel like I could’ve done more, but 40 is a good number and I’m OK with that,” Togiai said.

Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai with 40 reps



FORTY.



pic.twitter.com/aSD5jfB3jV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 30, 2021

But Togiai can do more than push players back and showcased his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds.

“Everyone thinks of me just as strong and big and that’s it, but I’ve got the speed along with it. I can move, and I just wanted to put that on and showcase it today,” Togiai said.

Togiai excels at stopping the run and was a huge reason the Buckeyes finished the 2020 season ranked sixth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (97.6). Togiai is ranked as the eighth-best defensive tackle available, according to The Athletic.