Buckeyes in the NFL Draft: Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai played three seasons at Ohio State but didn’t become a starter until his junior year in 2020. Togiai became the first player from Idaho to sign with the Buckeyes and was named the 2017 Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
He registered 10 tackles in 2018, 16 in 2019 and 23 tackles, including three sacks, in just seven games in 2020. Togiai is projected as a third- to fourth-round pick.
Togiai turned heads during his Pro Day when he lifted 40 reps on bench press, becoming just the 20th draft prospect to lift 40 or more bench-press reps since 2000, according to Pro Football Reference’s tracker of results.
“I’m a little disappointed. I feel like I could’ve done more, but 40 is a good number and I’m OK with that,” Togiai said.
But Togiai can do more than push players back and showcased his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds.
“Everyone thinks of me just as strong and big and that’s it, but I’ve got the speed along with it. I can move, and I just wanted to put that on and showcase it today,” Togiai said.
Togiai excels at stopping the run and was a huge reason the Buckeyes finished the 2020 season ranked sixth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (97.6). Togiai is ranked as the eighth-best defensive tackle available, according to The Athletic.