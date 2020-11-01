Buckeyes handle Penn State 38-25 in Halloween special at Happy Valley

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State was a nightmare for Penn State on Halloween as the Buckeyes went to Happy Valley and throttled the Nittany Lions 38-25.

The Buckeyes’ offense put on yet another show as Justin Fields torched Penn State going 28 for 34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns, Chris Olave racked up 120 yards receiving with two touchdowns, and the rushing attack put up 208 yards, with 111 from Master Teague.

The Buckeyes sent a message on the game’s first possession scoring one minute and 17 seconds into the game. On the first play of the game, Garrett Wilson took an end around handoff racing 62 yards to put Ohio State in the red zone.

GO OFF THEN, @GarrettWilson_V! 😮@OhioStateFB gets 6 on three plays, and this was the big one: pic.twitter.com/N7PtFIpyhu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 31, 2020

OSU scored two plays later on a touchdown by Teague, his third of the season.

Ohio State’s defense forced a turnover on downs on Penn State’s first possession after coach James Franklin decided to go for a questionable fourth down inside the Nittany Lions’ territory.

Fields capitalized on the defense’s stop throwing a dime to Olave, who made the grab with a defender in his face for a 26-yard touchdown catch.

Those two scoring drives combined only took eight plays in less than four minutes.

The Buckeyes took their time scoring on their fourth drive, pounding Penn State into submission with a 15-play, 89-yard drive, chewing up six minutes of game clock and culminating on a 10-yard strike from Fields to tight end Jeremy Ruckert.

The first half ended with Ohio State up 21-3 — or so Ryan Day’s squad thought. Fields took a knee on fourth-and-1 with 2 seconds left on the game clock. But the officials ruled the play only took one second, so both teams, which left for the locker rooms, had to come back onto the field.

That ruling gave Penn State a chance at 50-yard field goal, which Jordan Stout nailed to make it a two-possession game.

That sequence was the only blip on an otherwise near flawless first half. OSU’s offensive attack was well balanced with 133 yards rushing and 147 yards receiving on 15-of-18 passing from Fields.

Meanwhile, the defense was lights out only allowing 75 total yards, including less than 30 yards passing while going 5-for-5 on third-down stops.

But the Buckeyes’ defense faltered several times in the second half. OSU allowed the Nittany Lions to score three touchdowns in the second half — all through the air — as the Nittany Lions threw for nearly 300 yards in the last 30 minutes.

One of those passes from Sean Clifford included a one-handed catch from Jahan Dotson that might top Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s remarkable toe-tap score against Nebraska last week.

WHAT DID JAHAN DOTSON JUST DO? 😱



He went David Tyree then OBJ on back-to-back plays! 🔥@PennStateFBall narrows the deficit: pic.twitter.com/RDhHbpPAi1 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 1, 2020

During that play, OSU cornerback Cameron Brown went down with a leg injury and had to be carted off the field. His status is unknown at this time.

Despite struggling to contain PSU’s aerial assault, the defense only allowed a total of 44 rushing yards and defensive back Marcus Hooker intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Ohio State’s offense kept its foot on the gas and Olave’s second touchdown was arguably more impressive than the first with the junior using his fingertips to secure the catch while tumbling forward for a 49-yard score in the third quarter.

OLAVE TURNED ON THE BURNERS 🔥



And @justnfields put the biscuit in the basket. 🎯@OhioStateFB widens its lead: pic.twitter.com/qv06fbGcHw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 1, 2020

Ohio State scored again on a fourth and goal pass from Fields to Ruckert.

Ohio State returns home next week where it will once again play under the lights when the Buckeyes host Rutgers.