Buckeyes begin 20-hour work week without pads, Wade not cleared to practice yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State players fielded questions Tuesday as 20-hour work weeks begin this week. Last week, the Big Ten announced the season would happen this fall starting Oct. 23-24.

Full contact is still not allowed at practice and can only start once all Big Ten schools get their daily COVID-19 testing in place, which is still more than a week away.

“Not having pads on at practice it definitely has difficulties, but I think Coach [Ryan] Day, our defensive staff and our staff as a whole preached about practicing like a pro,” senior cornerback Marcus Williamson said. “Without having the pads on, you’re able to practice those fundamentals, have a great football position playing low, having the right approach on a tackle and I think it’ll pay off once we get the pads on.”

Preseason First Team All-American Shaun Wade, who announced last week he’s coming back to Ohio State after declaring for the NFL last Monday, has yet to practice as he goes through the re-installment process at OSU.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said he’s excited to get Wade back and spoke about filling the other three defensive back positions.

“I love Shaun Wade. I’m thrilled he came back,” OSU defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said during Tuesday’s video interview. “I think we’ve got a lot of talent there [with the defensive backs]. There’s a lot of talent there in the back end it’s just young talent, it’s inexperienced talent but that’s what happens when you have great players.”

Ohio State expects to get Wade cleared in the near future.

Coombs also spoke about adjusting to recruiting remotely.

“I prefer to be a hands-on coach. I learned to be a Zoom coach,” Coombs said. “I think the unique part about that is that I have more communication with the kids than I would have in a normal recruiting cycle when I would have been on the road.”