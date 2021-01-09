Buckeyes, Bama by the numbers: Where each team has an advantage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When Alabama and Ohio State play Monday, the slightest statistical edge could be the difference in who hoists the National Championship trophy.

Alabama’s passing attack will be a problem for OSU. The Tide rank No. 1 in pass efficiency (191.1), No. 5 in pass yards per game (349) and No. 1 in yards per play (7.8).

That spells trouble for an Ohio State team that allows an average of 281 yards through the air (116th in nation). But more troublesome for OSU is that it gives up 7.3 yards per pass attempt because Bama ranks No. 1 in yards per pass attempt (11.0).

“Playing against teams like this, they’re going to end up scoring. That’s part of the game. You see it in the NFL. Everybody scores,” OSU cornerback Shaun Wade said. “So, playing games like this, you just got to get your stops, and make sure you get your stops on 3rd down, so that’s what we focus on.”

Ohio State’s advantage on offense is its balance. The Buckeyes throw and run for for 272 yards a game — the only team in the nation that averages more than 250 yards in both areas.

“They’re really balanced and they do a nice job in multiple down and distance of staying balanced based on what you’re in,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “We’ve got to do a great job of attacking the line of scrimmage up front, trying to control the run game, be gap sound and then you’ve got to tackle in space.”

The Tide are well-balanced too throwing on 46 percent of their snaps while running 54 percent of the time. Alabama isn’t balanced in yards production with more than 4,100 yards passing and less than 2,300 yards rushing, but it’s balanced in scoring with 37 passing touchdowns and 35 rushing touchdowns.

Alabama’s run defense is solid (No. 13 in country), but the Tide are susceptible in the pass game allowing 242 yards a game.

But as always, the only numbers that matter are the ones on the scoreboard at the end of the game.