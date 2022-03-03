COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Brunk finished with a season-high 18 points and Malaki Branham dropped a game-high 22 points as No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday.

Brunk, who averaged 1.3 points and less than five minutes entering the game, started in place of Zed Key (ankle) and Kyle Young (concussion protocol) and took full advantage. The transfer from Indiana drew “MVP” chants after throwing down what he called his first dunk in two years to seal the win for the Buckeyes.

“[Joey’s] as invested in our team as anybody on our team,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “He’s got tremendous maturity, tremendous character and I’m just really happy for the kid.”

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: Justin Ahrens #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and teammates on the bench celebrate a dunk by Joey Brunk #50 during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: Joey Brunk #50 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his dunk during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: Malaki Branham #22 celebrates his dunk with Eugene Brown III #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a basket during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 03: E.J. Liddell #32 high fives Joey Brunk #50 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Value City Arena on March 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Branham scored 15 of his points in the second half and finished 9-of-16 from the floor. The Buckeyes won wire to wire with E.J. Liddell contributing 19 points and Jamari Wheeler adding 14 points with four three-pointers.

Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 13 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11.