CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — Cleveland Hopkins International Airport had a special welcome for the Browns as they returned to Ohio after defeating the Baltimore Ravens.

As the team’s plane approached the terminal, the fire department sprayed an arch of water.

The team’s audio engineer posted video to Twitter.

The Cleveland Fire Department welcomed us back to #CLE with water arches for the win in Baltimore. So cool! #GoBrowns #FireDepartment #firefighters pic.twitter.com/LVrAXCOn3A — David Spano (@DaveSpa57) September 29, 2019

With Sunday’s win, the 2-2 Browns now lead the AFC North. They play their third consecutive prime time game next Monday, when they face the 49ers.